Born April 1st, 1933, in Phila., PA. Survived by his brother Joe and wife Sylvia of Brigantine, N.J. and their two sons Joe and Ray and Ray's two children Jack and Brooke and daughter Adrienne and her husband Jim and their children Avery, Jim and Madison. Jack attended school in S.W. Phila at MBS and West Catholic High. He was a veteran of the Army serving at "The Supreme Headquarters Of Allied Powers in Europe" in Paris France. After the military Jack studied art and was a Commercial Artist his whole life. He died Jan. 8, 2020 at the Southeastern Veterans Center, in Spring City, PA. Services were held privately by the family.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
