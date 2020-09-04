In Loving Memory71,





Born August 14, 1948. Sadly Unexpectedly passed away on August 1, 2020. The son of the late William and Erma H. Love (Seib). John was a special man who had a unique laugh and spirit. John loved life, family, friends, animals, coffee, donuts, train rides, nature and his love/passion for music will play on in his soul and our hearts forever. John was "LOVE" pure and simple. John is survived by his brothers, Joseph, Fred, Daniel and sisters, Marge, Mary and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers, Frank, William, Robert, Thomas, Raymond, James age 2, sister, Jane and brother in law Mario Arizzi. A memorial date is pending. R. I. P. Johnny, we know you're an angel in heaven with a song in your soul as you were on earth.



