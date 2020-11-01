WWII B17 Pilot and Recognized Attorney, passed peacefully on October 26th, 2020. The 96 year old WWII vet piloted 39 missions, giving all credit to his crew and prayer. He was the last remaining member of his crew. A brilliant intellectual with a passion for history, anthropology and foreign language, he became an attorney to support his mother and family. He holds a MA from Northwestern and a JD from Indiana University. His career as an attorney began on the New York Central and finished at Conrail garnered recognition by the National Bar Association and the Association of American Railroads. His passion for social justice followed him into retirement. Known for his, faith, positivity, grit, dry sense of humor, devotion to wife Joan, and as the guiding light of his family. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church Pipe Organ Fund.



