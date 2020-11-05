Passed away on October 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband to Jean L. Moran Scheuer, father to Gail Reinhart (Bob), Ken Scheuer (Ann Marie), Bob Scheuer (Karen), and Nancy Hill (Rob), and grandfather to 8 wonderful grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until his Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, 13500 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116. His interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship in Jack's name - PSWA Scholarship fund (Philadelphia Sports Writers Association), c/o 17 Pine Valley Rd., Berlin, NJ 08009 or The Fellowship of Christian Athletes. www.Fluehr.com