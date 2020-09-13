Passed on September 5, 2020 of natural causes at Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine. He was born in Philadelphia to Theodore Unipan and Roselle McDermott Unipan March 27, 1943. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Clark Unipan of Rangeley Maine, son John Brendan Unipan (Lynn) of Ambler, PA and daughter Kristen Unipan Roller of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Gabrielle and Joshua Unipan and James and Dana Roller; siblings Richard Unipan (Marianna) of Mississippi and Phyllis Ponziani (Mark) of Topsham, ME. He is additionally survived by a large and loving extended family. He graduated from Villanova University in 1965. He served as a pilot in the US Navy from 1965-1970. He had a successful career beginning in 1970 at UnionMutual and he continued in the insurance industry until his retirement in 2010. John discovered Rangeley in 1967 through the Navy SERE program and the family has owned a cabin and spent significant time in the area since 972, leading to the decision to reside there full time in 2017. John's primary source of joy was his family. He was a voracious reader, he had a quirky sense of humor, and was known for his silly terms of endearment for those he cared for. There will be a private family service at a later date.www.lindquistfuneralhome.com