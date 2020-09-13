1/
JOHN T. UNIPAN
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed on September 5, 2020 of natural causes at Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine. He was born in Philadelphia to Theodore Unipan and Roselle McDermott Unipan March 27, 1943. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Clark Unipan of Rangeley Maine, son John Brendan Unipan (Lynn) of Ambler, PA and daughter Kristen Unipan Roller of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren Gabrielle and Joshua Unipan and James and Dana Roller; siblings Richard Unipan (Marianna) of Mississippi and Phyllis Ponziani (Mark) of Topsham, ME. He is additionally survived by a large and loving extended family. He graduated from Villanova University in 1965. He served as a pilot in the US Navy from 1965-1970. He had a successful career beginning in 1970 at UnionMutual and he continued in the insurance industry until his retirement in 2010. John discovered Rangeley in 1967 through the Navy SERE program and the family has owned a cabin and spent significant time in the area since 972, leading to the decision to reside there full time in 2017. John's primary source of joy was his family. He was a voracious reader, he had a quirky sense of humor, and was known for his silly terms of endearment for those he cared for. There will be a private family service at a later date.www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME 04096
2078464011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved