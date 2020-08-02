1/
JOHN "JACK" THOMPSON
{ "" }
THOMPSON
JOHN 'JACK'
On July 25, 2020, Jack Thompson (85 years old) passed away suddenly. Jack is predeceased by his beloved son William, survived by his loving wife Patricia, their three children: John (Laura), Robert (Katie), Dona Latshaw (Robert). Loving Pepop to grandchildren Grace and Luke Thompson. He considered them the most precious gifts from God. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions the burial was private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jack's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Queen of Peace Church 820 North Hills Ave. Ardsley, PA 19038 in memory of Jack.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
