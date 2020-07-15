1/1
JOHN V. "MOONY" FIORI Jr.
FIORI
JOHN V. "MOONY", JR.


Passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 81. John was the devoted husband of Marie (nee DiValerio) for 52 years and a beloved grand-father to Michael Quin. John was an Ardmore, PA, resident all his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp, was a 55+ year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and served as past president of the Main Line Italian Civic Association. He was also honored as a member of the Malvern Retreat House for over 50 years. John always enjoyed crabbing in Delaware and spending time with friends and family. Surviving with his wife Marie is his sister Anita (Cookie) Croce, his Uncle Gabe Augustine and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his beloved parents John and Pearl Fiori, and sisters Marie Chiccino and Rose Ann Lledo. Viewing on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083 followed by a 12:00 P.M. Funeral Mass at St. Denis Church, 2401 St Denis Lane, Havertown, PA. At the request of the family, donations to the Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 15, 2020.
