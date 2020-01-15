Home

VARANO
JOHN


Of Upper Southampton, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. John was the son of the late Rose and John Varano. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael. John is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (nee Mason); daughter, Marie "Nikki" Villante; grand-children, Joey and Melanie; and sister, Louise Kilderry.
Recently, John, retired after 34 plus years of dedicated service as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service. In his retirement, John, enjoyed being a devoted PopPo to his grandchildren.
John's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 16, from 10 to 11 A.M., at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 A.M. John will be laid to rest with his son Michael at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem PA. Memorial contributions in memory of John Varano may be sent to Our Lady of Good Counsel School, 611 Knowles Ave. Southampton, PA 18966.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
