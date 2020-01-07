|
|
BRESLIN
JOHN W., "JACK"
January 3, 2020, age 84, of Havertown. Beloved husband of Sally (nee Ripp); father of Sallyann (Joseph) Lynch, John W. (Barbara) Breslin Jr., Timothy (Christina) Breslin, Mary Alice (Thomas) King and Stephen (Melissa) Breslin. Also survived by 14 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., St. Pius X Church, 204 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christian Brothers.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020