REV. JOHN W. MCDANIEL

MCDANIEL
REV. JOHN W., S.J.
79, died on February 1, 2020 at Manresa Hall Jesuit Community, 261 City Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19066. He was son of the late John and Margaret McDaniel of Baltimore, MD. Father is survived by his sister Elizabeth Diffenbaugh, as well as 5 nieces and nephews and his Jesuit family. Funeral Monday, February 10, at 11 A.M., at Manresa Hall. Inurnment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jesuit Community of Manresa Hall at the above address. Additional information at:

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
