McMENAMINJOHN W.Age 89, Of Spring House, formerly of Chestnut Hill, died peacefully on May 11, 2020. Jack was born in Phila., the oldest child of John L. and Margaret E. (Galvin) McMenamin, beloved brother of Joan (Sister John Patrice, SSJ), Patricia, and the late Mary Eileen O'Brien (the late John). He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.Jack attended Northeast Catholic High School, LaSalle College, and The University of Pennsyl-vania. He served with the U.S. Army in Korea following the armistice. He retired as Director of Marketing and Sales Training of Bell Atlantic following a long career at the company. Jack loved to travel, visiting all seven continents. He was particularly proud of his Irish heritage and visited relatives there several times. He was also a huge fan of sports, particularly baseball and LaSalle basketball.Graveside Service will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cem. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. For notification of future service see