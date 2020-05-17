PAWLING
JOHN W.
On May 12, 2020. Husband of Marilyn (nee Silberfein); also survived by a son and 2 grandchildren. Services and interment private. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Lower Southampton Library, Feasterville, PA. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.