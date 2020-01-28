Home

January 26, 2020, Age 96. Husband of the late Kathryn L. (nee Larkin), father of Rev. John, James (Leslie), Cathleen (Brendan) Moynihan, Thomas (Katie) and Melissa (Kelly) Butler. Also survived by 13 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday 9 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the John W. and Kathryn L. Swope and Family Scholarship, St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 W. Girard Ave., Phila. PA 19130.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
