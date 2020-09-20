Musician and Educator. Born February 9, 1942 Beaver Falls, PA. Died August 24, 2020 Broomall, PA. Son of Julius and Clarissa Arfield and brother of artist Larry Arfield. Survived by sons Joshua and Jeremy and a grandson, Ethan. A talented pianist, he graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, followed by four years in the US Air Force Band. He taught humanities and film for many years at Harcum College. During these years he also served as music director at Temple Lutheran Church in Havertown, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in King of Prussia. He was also active in local theatre and music groups. He is remembered for his gentle kindness, dry humor and love of the arts.



