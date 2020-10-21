1/1
Age 92, of congestive heart failure on October 7, 2020 at Cathedral Village, Roxborough, PA. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Cornelia "Cornie" Walton, on June 26, 2020. Survived by daughters Betsy Duryea (Dick), Cindy Stauffer (Larry), and Frida Walton, sister Joly Walton Stewart, and grandchildren Peter Duryea (Victoria), Tracy Duryea, Jonathan Stauffer, Emily Stauffer and Megan Stauffer. John graduated from The Episcopal Academy and attended Trinity College and the Wharton School. He was a member of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry and the Pennsylvania National Guard. John was a Trustee Emeritus at Germantown Academy, a devoted member of The Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, and Past Commodore and Senior Trustee of Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club. He was also a member of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Beach Haven, NJ, the Racquet Club of Philadelphia, The Pastorius Club, and Sunnybrook Golf Club. John was a kind, thoughtful, funny, devoted, and cherished friend and family man and he will be dearly missed. Burial was private. A celebration of life for both John and Cornie will be held when it is safe to gather again. Contributions in John's memory may be made to The Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, 8000 St. Martins Lane, Phila., PA 19118 or the Germantown Academy Annual Fund, 340 Morris Road, Ft. Washington, PA 19034. (JACOB F. RUTH)



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
