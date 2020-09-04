Pennsylvania made his final flight on Friday, August 28th 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Linda, their children, Dillon, Josh, Brooke, "adopted" son Jason, and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Piper, Riley, Siena and Roman, as well as brother Steven and sister Ann. Funeral on Sunday September 6th for immediate Family Members. Full Details atRigbyfuneralhome.com
What a Great Guy John was. I feel fortunate to have spent some time with time in my younger years. A wonderful gentleman and father With so many life accomplishments And experiences ! Best to his family - Tc
troy cummings
September 3, 2020
I always enjoyed chatting with John in the Brandywine FBO when we were based there. It has been several years since we were there. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Pettiss
Friend
