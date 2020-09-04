1/1
JOHN WESLEY TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Chadds Ford,


Pennsylvania made his final flight on Friday, August 28th 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Linda, their children, Dillon, Josh, Brooke, "adopted" son Jason, and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Piper, Riley, Siena and Roman, as well as brother Steven and sister Ann. Funeral on Sunday September 6th for immediate Family Members. Full Details atRigbyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 4, 2020
What a Great Guy John was. I feel fortunate to have spent some time with time in my younger years. A wonderful gentleman and father
With so many life accomplishments
And experiences !
Best to his family -
Tc
troy cummings
September 3, 2020
I always enjoyed chatting with John in the Brandywine FBO when we were based there. It has been several years since we were there. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Pettiss
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved