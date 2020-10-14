1/1
John "Jack" Young Jr.
A lifelong resident of Chester County, PA, died unexpectedly in Ocean City, NJ on October 10, 2020, at the age of 71. Jack is survived by his loving wife Lorraine Young (nee Mosso), his daughters, Laura Young, of Brooklyn, NY and Allison Young, his son-in-law Christopher Beardsley, grandchildren, Owen (6) and Charlotte (3) Beardsley, of Rye, NY, his sister Cindy Englebrake, of Millsboro, DE, a long list of loving family and friends who are like family. Jack was born in West Chester, PA to John R. Young, Sr. and Alice Young. He attended Coatesville High School before receiving a bachelor's degree in business management from York College of Pennsylvania. At York, Jack met Lorraine and they married in 1973, recently celebrating 47 years of marriage. In 1981, after building a home for his family in West Chester, he started his own general contracting company which he operated for 35 years, building, renovating and restoring hundreds of homes in the Philadelphia area, including several historic preservations. Jack was a devoted husband, father and grandfather with a larger than life personality, making friends wherever he went. An avid runner, bicyclist and fisherman, he was a member of the West Chester Running Club and began running marathons at age 50, completing eleven, including four Boston Marathons. In recent years he traveled extensively with Lorraine and their many friends, and pursued his love of woodworking, creating beautiful carved trees, fish and creatures to the delight of his grandchildren whom he loved so much. He was well known for his humor, kindness and generosity, and was always the first in line to lend a hand. His passing leaves a hole in the heart of his family and everyone who knew him, and he will be deeply missed. The family will host a virtual service on October 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. The Service will be live streamed from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home starting at 9:50 A.M. To view the live streamed service, please visit his obituary at www.Dellafh.com and click on the live stream link. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jack's life will occur in 2021. In lieu of flowers, Jack and his family would ask that you consider a donation to the United Way of Chester County's COVID-19 Response Fund and vote for Joe Biden. DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC. West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
October 13, 2020
So sorry Lorraine and family. What a terrible tragedy! I have heard Nancy speak so highly of your beloved husband. Please accept my sincere condolences.........Kay Leimeister friend of Nancy
adrianne leimeister
Friend
