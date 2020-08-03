ERVING





A retired Philadelphia police officer and World War II veteran who lived in West Philadelphia, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pennsylvania Hospital. He was 95 years old and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.Born on February 17, 1925 to the late Alice Stokes and Arcy Irvin, even as a young boy, he decided that sharecropping in Burke County, Georgia was not for him. He knew there was something beyond the life he saw in Georgia and credited his mother with instilling in him the value of a good education. He attended Boggs Academy, a prestigious private school for black students. His mother insisted that he attend (against the wishes of the farm's owners) even when it meant a five mile walk to the bus stop instead of working in the fields. Always an individualist, he changed the spelling of his last name to Erving in grade school. He often recounted looking up into the sky in the wide span of country vastness and pleading "Lord, please let me get out of here." As a teenager, when an aunt invited him to move to Philadelphia, as he put it, "I got on the first train smokin'!"Johnnie was only in Philadelphia for a few years before the U.S. Army and World War II called. His stint in the army took him to China, Burma, and India, travelling the treacherous Burma Road. He often reflected on the irony of returning to Georgia from the war in uniform but being thought of as less than a man. "Can you imagine," he would say "I'm fighting for this country and a German prisoner of war gets taken to the restaurant to sit at the counter to eat a meal, and I was told to go to the back door to get mine?"