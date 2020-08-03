1/
Johnnie
Johnnie joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1955, working first as a patrolman and later in plain clothes until his retirement in 1981. Even with the systemic discrimination encountered within the police department, he embraced the chance to serve an important purpose and to provide a way to support his family, encouraging their pursuit of education, and accomplishments in business, ministry, medicine, entrepre-neurship, and more. Work after retirement included various positions including as a school security officer at Overbrook High School.
Johnnie relocated to Philadelphia after marrying his first wife, Juanita Griffin, who preceded him in death. Out of their union, six children were born. One son, Zachary, died shortly after birth. Also significant in his life was Mamie Harrison, a companion and caregiver to his children. Through subsequent unions with Helen Crute and Ellen Coleman, he welcomed three sons and one daughter.
He was a Trustee Emeritus at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Philadelphia, where he served faithfully as a member of the Usher Board. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends and telling stories to his grandchildren about his life, following politics, marveling at the accomplishments of Black people in this country, and playing games on the computer, especially Solitaire. Well into his eighties, Erving would take long drives to destinations from Florida to Canada. In recent years, while he battled some illnesses, he always kept his remarkable fighting spirit, sharp mind, and sense of humor. In his final days, he expressed gratitude for his family and for the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who cared for him over the years, saying, "It could be a better, but it could be a lot worse. I just want to thank the Lord for keeping me this far."
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
