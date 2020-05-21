JONATHAN BRINTON DETWILER
DETWILER
JONATHAN BRINTON

88, passed away May 11, 2020. He was born February 15, 1932 in Caln Township, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph and Grace (Oberholtzer) Detwiler. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Donald and his grandson Daniel.
A life long entrepreneur and philanthropist, he was a strong supporter of Barnstone Art for Kids in Phoenixville, PA. An organization dedicated to helping children and teens adapt to stress and adversity. In 2015 he came to Longboat Key, FL.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Gloria; children, R. Paul Detwiler; J. Randall Detwiler and his wife Fern; J. Brinton Detwiler and his wife Lynn; Michelle M. Detwiler; and John Michael Wolf, Jr. and his wife Kerry; grandchildren, Kathryn, Emily, Kirsten, Alyssa and her husband Ehren, Eric, Isa, John III, Erin and Bridget.
There will be services to celebrate Jonathan's life at a date to be announced as soon as people are allowed to congregate again.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jonathan's honor to the Gesu School at:
www.gesuschool.org/donate or barnstoneartforkids.org/donate. The full obituary can be seen online at www.MFHcares.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

