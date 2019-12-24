|
BOLES
JONATHAN J.
On Dec. 21, 2019 of Bryn Mawr, Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Kramer) Boles, loving father of Nathan Kurland. Devoted son of the late John and Helen Boles. Brother of Jeffrey, Greg (Allison), Alison Casey (James), Andrea Haase, Tom (Katie) and JP (Lyndsey) Boles. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Mass will be held Friday December 27th at 10:00 A.M. St. John Vianney Church 350 Conshohocken State Road Gladwyne, PA 19035 where friends may call from 8:15 to 9:45 A.M. in the church. Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the 1617 JFK Blvd. #700 Phila., PA 19103.
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019