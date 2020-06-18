Or Copy this URL to Share

SISTER JOSEFA MARIE

CORDERO

Missionary Servant of the Most Blessed Trinity, a native of Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico died on June 15, 2020. Burial will take place at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery on June 19, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at some time in the future at Blessed Trinity Mother House Chapel to which family and friends will be invited.



