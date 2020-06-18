SISTER JOSEFA MARIE CORDERO
SISTER JOSEFA MARIE
CORDERO
Missionary Servant of the Most Blessed Trinity, a native of Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico died on June 15, 2020. Burial will take place at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery on June 19, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at some time in the future at Blessed Trinity Mother House Chapel to which family and friends will be invited.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Burial
Holy Sepluchre Cemetery
