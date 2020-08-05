1/
JOSEPH A. AGRUSA
AGRUSA
JOSEPH A.
Age 90, on May 14, 2020 of Phila. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Stavrakis) Agrusa. Son of the late Samuel and Anna (Petta) Agrusa. Father of Joseph Agrusa (Mary), Frank Agrusa (Joan). 3 grandchildren Mikael (Dan), Michael and Regina, 1 great-grandchild Caden. A Memorial Service will be held Sat., Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA. Visitation from 10-11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the American Lung Assn., 527 Plymouth Rd #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, or the Wounded Warrior Project. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory
