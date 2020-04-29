|
|
AMOROSO
JOSEPH A.
Age 96, April 26, 2020. beloved husband of Lenora (nee Di Renzo). Devoted father of Francis (Arline), Anthony (Elizabeth) and Joseph (Jacqueline). Loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Francis Jr., Anthony, Cathryn and Julianna; great grandfather of four. Joseph was an U.S. Army veteran of W.W. II. He was a committeeman for 61 yrs. for the 26th Ward in South Philadelphia. Funeral Mass and Burial to be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020