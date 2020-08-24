1/1
JOSEPH A. KEENAN
KEENAN
JOSEPH A.


84 years of age of Havertown Pa. passed away, surrounded by
his family, on August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Kilcourse). Loving father of Mary Anne McDevitt (Jack), John (Lori), Joe (Julie), Mike "Dykel" (Shelia), Pat (Missy), Dan (Shannon), Kathy Lanciano (Steve), Eileen Hunter (Scott), Kevin (Tina) & Brian "Bunz" (Colleen). Also Survived by his 28 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his 2 brothers, Albert & Arthur, his sister, Sally Scaggs and his granddaughter Jordan Keenan.
In 1953, Joe joined the Marine Corps at just 17 years old. He served on the maiden voyage of the USS Forrestal. After 5 years of service, Joe was honorably discharged in 1958, though he always remained a Marine. Upon discharge, Joe began in the mailroom at Maryland Casualty Company, eventually working his way up to President for three different companies. He shared his knowledge with young professionals as an educator for the Insurance Society of Philadelphia. Joe spent one weekend every winter with his fellow Men of Malvern on spiritual retreat, proudly earning his 50 year pin as a member. Aside from his professional career and retreats, Joe found true happiness on vacation and traveling with his family. He enjoyed summers in his beloved Sea Isle City since 1978 and countless trips to Disney World and other destinations.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday eve 5-9 P.M., Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd. Havertown, and Thursday 9 - 10:30 A.M., THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. 610-449-0300, followed by his Funeral Mass Thursday 11:30 AM, Annunciation BVM Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to Jordy's Cause, P.O. Box 1337, Havertown, PA. 19083 would be appreciated. For anyone concerned with social distancing, Joe's Mass will be livestreamed on Annunciation BVM Church Facebook page. Anyone who is attending either the Viewing or Funeral Mass, a mask is required to be worn at all times.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com





Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Annunciation BVM Church
AUG
27
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Annunciation BVM Church
