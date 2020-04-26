|
McKEEVER
JOSEPH A.
Passed away April 22, 2020 at the age of 91. A Korean war veteran. Beloved husband of 63 years to Charlotte. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to live stream his service on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. on the BURNS FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020