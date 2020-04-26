The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
JOSEPH McKEEVER
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
JOSEPH A. McKEEVER

JOSEPH A. McKEEVER Notice
McKEEVER
JOSEPH A.
Passed away April 22, 2020 at the age of 91. A Korean war veteran. Beloved husband of 63 years to Charlotte. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to live stream his service on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. on the BURNS FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
