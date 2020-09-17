JOSEPH A. MICELI

Age 101, on Sept 14, 2020 of Newtown Sq., PA. Husband of the late Edith (nee DiPaola). Survived by his sons Alan (Genevieve), Stephen (Stacy) and Joseph (Carol), his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Sept. 18, Noon, followed by his Funeral Mass 1:00 P.M. at St. Dorothy's Church 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19082. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the hospice service that cared for dad: Holisticare, 685 Kromer Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312. www.kishfuneralhome.com