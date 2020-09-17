1/1
JOSEPH A. MICELI
Age 101, on Sept 14, 2020 of Newtown Sq., PA. Husband of the late Edith (nee DiPaola). Survived by his sons Alan (Genevieve), Stephen (Stacy) and Joseph (Carol), his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Sept. 18, Noon, followed by his Funeral Mass 1:00 P.M. at St. Dorothy's Church 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19082. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the hospice service that cared for dad: Holisticare, 685 Kromer Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312. www.kishfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
12:00 PM
St. Dorothy's Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Dorothy's Church
