1/
JOSEPH A. MUDRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUDRY
JOSEPH A.
July 23, 2020. WW II Army Vet.
Husband of Mary N. Mudry. Father of Diane Mudry and Karen Mudry. Loving grandfather of 5; great grandfather of 8. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday July 29th, 9:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road (Off Ridge Ave.), Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Mary's Cem., Elkins Park, PA. 19027. A donation to IHM Memorial Fund or Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA.

PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home
164 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 482-0674
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved