MUDRYJOSEPH A.
July 23, 2020. WW II Army Vet.
Husband of Mary N. Mudry. Father of Diane Mudry and Karen Mudry. Loving grandfather of 5; great grandfather of 8. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Wednesday July 29th, 9:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road (Off Ridge Ave.), Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Mary's Cem., Elkins Park, PA. 19027. A donation to IHM Memorial Fund or Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA.
