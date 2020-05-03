RIDDLE

JOSEPH ANTHONY KOSIERP

Died suddenly on April 27, 2020

just shy of his 35th birthday. Joe was a deep thinker, a passionate conversationalist and enthusiast of tasteful music, art, literature and film.

His soft side was magnetic. He leaves behind his parents, Carol and Thomas; sisters, Dawn and Stephanie; grandmother, Sophia Kosierp, aunts, cousins, his beloved feline, Archie and many cherished friends. He is pre-ceded in death by his grand-parents, Joseph Anthony Kosierp and Katherine and William Riddle. Joseph will be laid to rest privately and will be memorialized publicly when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joe's name to Covenant House.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H., Inc.

215-482-8878



