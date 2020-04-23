|
|
BASARA
JOSEPH
Passed away on April 19, 2020 in New Jersey. Born in Philadelphia on April 28, 1954 to Stanley and Claire Basara,Joe grew up in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia surrounded by family. He was raised with his siblings, Dennis (Denise), Debbie (James Price), Mary Jo(Dan Higgins), and Greg (Becky) along with countless cousins and extended family. While his mother tried to keep his shoes clean, Joe caused much grief to the nuns at St. Mary of the Assumption School and went on to LaSalle Prep before his family relocated to Florida his junior year of high school. There he proudly attended Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, learned to water ski, and left his siblings on roadsides. Joe returned to Philadelphia to attend St. Joseph's University, where he played baseball and had the best luck of his life to meet his wife, Carol (nee Hayes). They graduated in 1976 and married that same year.Joe went on to complete an MBA at Wake Forest University and have many career accomplishments. He considered his greatest accomplishments, however, to be his four children, Beth (Rob Myers), Justin (Katie), Brett (Missy), and Tyler. In the last decade, he was the constant entertainer for his 11 grandchildren,Molly, Ella, Bobby, and Caroline (Beth & Rob), Tommy, Frank, Joe, and Lilly(Justin & Katie), and Hayes, Ryan, and Mabel (Brett and Missy). He adored his extended family, including many nieces and nephews. Joe lived for the baseball fields and dedicated much of his life to the sport, passing it forward to future generations. He continued to play competitively in what his children fondly called "Old Man LittleLeague", but it was actually a serious and athletic undertaking. He was belovedby family and friends and strangers and lots of dogs, considered the de factomayor wherever he went. He was a wine aficionado and his margaritas werelegendary. Joe knew many details about everything and nothing and he sharedthem with conviction. Much to the chagrin of his children, if you asked him thetime he told you how to build a clock. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Basara,and beloved nephew, Aaron Price. Joe will be greatly missed and remembered bymany. In his memory, please throw a baseball with a kid, line a ball field, orstart an unwinnable debate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a futuredate. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020