|
|
BRADLEY
JOSEPH
Died peacefully at home on March 17, 2020. Joe was born in W. Orange, NJ, and moved to the Philadelphia area to attend Villanova University. In the 1960s he was Athletic Director at Bonner High School and later Campus Minister at Villanova University. It was there Joe discovered his passion for a world without war/violence. Joe was co-founder and an active member of the Philadelphia Catholic Peace Fellowship; long-time member of Bainbridge Community; teacher and advocate for the men and PA Lifers Without Parole at SCI Phoenix (Graterford). Joe is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Sheridan Bradley; four beloved Ferguson nephews and their families; and a tribe of Sheridans. At a later date a memorial will be held at St. Malachy's. Donations can be sent to: House of Grace Catholic Worker, 1826 E. Lehigh St., Phila., PA 19125.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020