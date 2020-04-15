|
|
SASSA
JOSEPH C. JR
84, on April 12, 2020, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Loving husband of Viola (née DiCroce) Sassa; beloved father of Joe III, Robert (Carmela), Barbara Daniels (Joe), Mary Dunlap (Allen), Anne Concannon (Jack) and Susan Concannon (Chuck). Also survived by 15 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation, www.join.ctf.org
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020