WYLIE
JOSEPH C.
On Feb. 29, 2020, of Lafayette Hill. Age 91. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Glynn). and the late Maureen (nee McOscar) Wylie. Uncle of Christine J. Lee. Brother of the late Stewart and George Wylie and the late Doris Whitley. Memorial Mass Sat. March 7, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. 19444. Visitation 10 to 11 A.M. at Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church School Scholarship Fund.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020