The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH WYLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH C. WYLIE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH C. WYLIE Notice
WYLIE
JOSEPH C.
On Feb. 29, 2020, of Lafayette Hill. Age 91. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Glynn). and the late Maureen (nee McOscar) Wylie. Uncle of Christine J. Lee. Brother of the late Stewart and George Wylie and the late Doris Whitley. Memorial Mass Sat. March 7, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. 19444. Visitation 10 to 11 A.M. at Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church School Scholarship Fund.

www.lownes.com

logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now