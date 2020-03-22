Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH CHARLES FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH CHARLES FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD
JOSEPH CHARLES


On March 18, 2020, age 88 years, of Blue Bell, PA. Owner of Fitzgerald's Tire Service, Glenside, PA. Loving Husband of Joan (nee Darrow) for 65 years. Beloved father of Karen Strawhacker (David), Kevin Fitzgerald (Diane), Teresa Kelly (Joseph) and Joanne Ceballos (Benjamin). Preceded in death by his son Joseph C. Fitzgerald, Jr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Brother of Charles Fitzgerald and James Fitzgerald. Funeral Service Private. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -