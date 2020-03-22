|
|
FITZGERALD
JOSEPH CHARLES
On March 18, 2020, age 88 years, of Blue Bell, PA. Owner of Fitzgerald's Tire Service, Glenside, PA. Loving Husband of Joan (nee Darrow) for 65 years. Beloved father of Karen Strawhacker (David), Kevin Fitzgerald (Diane), Teresa Kelly (Joseph) and Joanne Ceballos (Benjamin). Preceded in death by his son Joseph C. Fitzgerald, Jr. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Brother of Charles Fitzgerald and James Fitzgerald. Funeral Service Private. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020