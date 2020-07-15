1/1
77, of Marlton, New Jersey, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Cooper Hospital, Camden, NJ. Joseph was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, and resided in the Somerton section of Philadelphia before moving to Marlton, NJ, 33 years ago. He was an electrician with IBEW Local Union 98 for 37 years before his retirement in 2001. Joe, also known as "Joe Bear" to his loved ones, enjoyed playing pool, sailing, hunting, archery, golf, skiing, and watching heavy weight boxing matches. He was a member of APA and BCA Pool Leagues, Inter-national Association of Electrical Inspectors, Knights of Columbus, VFW Auxiliary, and also taught the National Electrical Code as an instructor for Rutgers University Continuing Education Program.