Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
JOSEPH CRINITI

JOSEPH CRINITI Notice
CRINITI
JOSEPH


January 3, 2020. Joseph was the
longtime owner of Criniti's Meat Market. Beloved son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Criniti. Devoted brother of Pasquale (Caterina) Criniti, Peter Criniti, Bruno Criniti, Frank (Linda) Criniti, Anthony (Cass) Criniti and Rosa (Joseph) Jefferson. Lifelong companion of the late Marie Brooks. Brother-in-law of Josephine Criniti. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 6-9 P.M. and THURSDAY 8 A.M. until 9 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.

Expressions of Sympathy

www.montiragofuneralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
