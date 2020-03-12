|
|
D'ANGELO
JOSEPH JR.
Died on March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann D'Angelo (nee Guiliano). Devoted father of Regina Lowrie, and Joanne Malamud (Dr. Leonard), and Carol Mehaffey (Bill). Brother of John D'Angelo (Arlene), Patricia Schneider (Steve), and the late Sr. Maria Josephine D'Angelo, RSM and the late Sr. Regina Marie D'Angelo, RSM. Also survived by 9 grand-children and 11 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Int. St. John Neumann Cem., Chalfont. Donations may be made in his memory to Gwynedd Mercy University, P.O. Box 901, Gwynedd Valley, PA 19437. www.fluehr.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020