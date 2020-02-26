|
D'ANTUONO
JOSEPH
Passed February 25, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Rita R. (nee Pipino). Beloved father of Richard (Barbara) and the late Deborah. Loving grandfather of Victoria Minich, Lucas and Sam. Brother of Judy (the late Basso) Ludovico. Brother-in-law of Sandra (Joe) Riggio, Albert (Anna) Pipino, and Tom J. (Elizabeth) Pipino; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 9:30 – 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers family request donation be made in his memory to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Phila., Pa 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020