CALCIJOSEPH D.
on Aug. 9, 2020, age 89 yrs., of Ardsley. Beloved husband of Mary J. (nee Archut). Loving father of Frances Gautreau (Bob), Helene Calci (Joe Haney) and Joseph S. Calci. Also survived by 5 grand-children Rachel, Samuel, John, Sarah and Michaela. Funeral Mass Fri., 10:30 AM, Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Friday after 9:30 AM. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.
