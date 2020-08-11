1/1
JOSEPH D. CALCI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALCI
JOSEPH D.
on Aug. 9, 2020, age 89 yrs., of Ardsley. Beloved husband of Mary J. (nee Archut). Loving father of Frances Gautreau (Bob), Helene Calci (Joe Haney) and Joseph S. Calci. Also survived by 5 grand-children Rachel, Samuel, John, Sarah and Michaela. Funeral Mass Fri., 10:30 AM, Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Friday after 9:30 AM. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved