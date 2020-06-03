KINIRY

JOSEPH E., JR "SKIP"

Of Philadelphia, PA passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, from COVID-19 at the age of 79.

Skip was born in Darby, PA on September 15, 1940, to father Joseph E. Kiniry, Sr. and mother Eleanor Hagan Kiniry. The oldest of three children, Skip led a life of service to others spending years in the Army reserves and again as a volunteer in his community. Skip coached youth soccer for many years at Parkwood Youth Organization and again as a founding member and first president of the Academy Sabres Youth Association. After 42 years of service to the federal government at the IRS, Skip continued his volunteer service coaching CYO soccer for St. Anselm as well as volunteering at numerous other church events and organizations. Skip was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Richard L Kiniry. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Sandy Squitiere Kiniry; children Brian (Barbara) Kiniry, Maureen (Stephen) Ciolko, and Kevin Kiniry. Adoring "Pop" to Megan Kiniry, Danielle Kiniry, Alyssa Ciolko, and Emily Ciolko. Loving brother to Mary Eileen (John) Kiniry Bride and uncle to Edward Paul Kiniry Ostro. Services will be held privately for the family due to COVID-19 restrictions.

People wishing to honor Skip's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations in his memory to St. Anselm Memorial Society. Please send all donations to: St. Anselm Memorial Society, 12670 Dunksferry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154delvalcremation.com/memorials



