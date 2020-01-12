Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Norbert's Church
Paoli , PA
JOSEPH E. REGER

JOSEPH E. REGER Notice
REGER
JOSEPH E.
of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Joe was the husband of Elizabeth M. Reger. He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia and attended West Virginia University. He had a great love of the mountains of West Virginia. He and his wife spent time traveling especially in Europe. He enjoyed tennis, reading history tomes, and being with his children.
He graduated from West Virginia University and Drexel University. After graduating from West Virginia, he was called into military service. He served in Korea for 2 years and won the Bronze Star at age 23 for commanding 250 men who installed communication lines between the North and South Korea. When he returned, he was employed by the General Electric Company for 30 years before retiring. He was involved with the Space program from the beginning.
Joe is survived by 2 children: Carol Mensch (Gregory) and Diane Reger. His son Robert (Patricia)predeceased him in 2008. He also is survived by 5 grandchildren: Jeffrey Morris, Kelly Morris, Robert J Reger Jr, Emily Reger, and Thomas Reger.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Norbert's Church in Paoli on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 10 AM.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to West Virginia University, School of Engineering, Morgantown, WVA, 26508. Arrangements by

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
