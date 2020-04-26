|
TRELLI
JOSEPH E.
On April 22, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, age 76. Husband of the late Camille (nee Ficarra). Devoted father of Joseph A. Trelli and Christine Snyder (Stephen). He is also survived by his life partner Phyllis Fox and 3 grandchildren. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Angel Flight East, 1501 Narcissa Rd., Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020