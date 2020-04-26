The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH TRELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH E. TRELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH E. TRELLI Notice
TRELLI
JOSEPH E.


On April 22, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, age 76. Husband of the late Camille (nee Ficarra). Devoted father of Joseph A. Trelli and Christine Snyder (Stephen). He is also survived by his life partner Phyllis Fox and 3 grandchildren. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Angel Flight East, 1501 Narcissa Rd., Blue Bell, PA 19422.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now