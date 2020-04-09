|
GARRIGAN
REV. JOSEPH EDWARD
73, of Doylestown PA, Died at St Anthony's Hospital, Gig Harbor, WA, on March 29, 2020. Education, Wabash College, Yale University and General Theological Seminary in NYC. Member of Evangelical and Catholic Mission, Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament and Guild of All Souls, Society of St. John the Evangelist and Catholic Clerical Union. Rector of Saint Paul's Episcopal church in Doylestown, PA, 1979-2004. Served the greater Philadelphia Episcopal community until retirement in 2015.
Published works, 1996 compilation of sermons titled "Comfortable Words". Born to JoAnn McMahon Garrigan and Thomas Garrigan on Jan. 1, 1947 in New York City, NY.
Preceded in death by his father Thomas Eugene Garrigan and survived by his mother JoAnn Garrigan Minton; his wife Jan Garrigan; brothers Michael and Patrick & their wives. Stepchildren 4. Step-grandchildren 8.
Memorial Service is planned at St Paul's, Doylestown, PA pend-ing COVID19 restrictions.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 9, 2020