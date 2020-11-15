passed away at his home in Havertown, PA on November 12th, surrounded by his family. Born on December 29, 1943 in Ardmore, PA, Joe (or Ennis as his close friends & family called him) was the devoted son of Kathryn and Mario Troncelliti. He grew up among friends on County Line Road in Ardmore, attended Waldron Academy and then was awarded a full scholarship to St. Joseph's Prep where he graduated in 1961. From there, he attended Villanova University. After college he went to work at Spano Real Estate where he met the love of his life, Janice Clark, whom he married in 1967. Known for his wisecracks and innate ability to engage friends, acquaintances, and strangers in laughter, Joe spent much of his career in the building services industry. After working in sales at Pierce Phelps Inc. he moved on to a sales position with Building Maintenance Inc., leaving there to become partner with HGO Inc. His head for figures and attention to detail resulted in building maintenance contracts with some of the biggest commercial buildings and sports facilities in Philadelphia. He retired in 2004. His retirement allowed for more time on the golf course (mainly at Llanerch Country Club), time with friends, but most prominently, more time to spend with his beloved wife. Their reciprocal care for one another inspired those around them. Joe and Janice started their family in 1968 with the birth of their daughter Lisa. Joe and his eldest daughter shared an incredibly close relationship and she was unwavering in her affectionate care for him up until his passing. Joe and Janice had two boys, Michael and Matthew in 1972 and 1976, respectively. Joe delighted in spending many of his weekends on the Schuykill River, proudly watching his boys row for St. Joseph's Prep. Joe and Janice had their fourth child Gina in 1983 and Joe could regularly be found on the sidelines cheering Gina on at her field hockey and lacrosse games. His support for and pride in his children was steadfast. One of his greatest joys was time spent with his grandchildren. He was a doting "Pop Pop" to his "dollies" and never let them forget how much he loved them. Some of Joe's favorite memories were spending time with his children during the long vacations they took in Ocean City when they were young. After retirement, he looked forward to long winter stays in Florida with Janice that were peppered with fun-filled visits from his children and granddaughters. His friends and family share in delightful memories of him smoking cigars, singing along to Bob Seger, driving his Toyota Avalons, and regular Saturday night dinners with a very special "crew". Joe was a dedicated Catholic. A member of St. Denis church and St. John Neumann church, Joe's faith was the guiding force of his life. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Troncelliti, his children Lisa Troncelliti (Manohar), Michael Troncelliti (Courtney), Matthew Troncelliti (Margaret), and Gina Daley (Thomas), and his grandchildren Ryan Troncelliti, Kate Troncelliti, Charlotte Daley, Zachary Rindgen, and Andrew Rindgen. Services will be held privately by the family, however, you are welcome to livestream the funeral mass on Monday, November 16th at 11am on St. John Neumann's webpage. (https://sjnparish.org/
) In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Church or St. Denis Church.