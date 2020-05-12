Family & Friends of Joe Haro -





First of all, Joe is the epitome of many aced attributes - being a good-natured person with concern for his fellow man, decency and just an all-around attitude that exuded joy.



In my scant time with him, there was never a moment of negativity.



I first became aware of Joe via his involvement in trying to better Haddonfield when I served on its Planning Board. He was a regular attendee, who was respected by all, despite the majority's opposition to his views at the time (which I agreed with many times)...but I never knew him as a person at that time.



Fast forward to 1974...I was elected to the Camden County Charter Study Commission, an evaluative study of if and how the county should reorient its archaic system of government.



Joe was appointed to the Commission's Citizen Advisory Board (I still have a newspaper photo of Joe, myself and others at work).



He was exemplary in his contributions, par excellence. He supported every effort of mine to introduce the highest ethical standards in the nation.



We were both deflated and depressed that our goal of progressive change was narrowly defeated...after corruptive bribe attempts and all kinds of shenanigans by the very Party he favored overall transpired.



Time went on...



Joe brought me in on occasion to lecture to his students at Camden County College in the areas of marketing, public relations, writing, political science (and an overall combination of that jazz)

It was great and he grabbed me for free.



One day, when I was running a social services agency, I got a call from Joe...There was an emergency...A business Professor who taught the areas I dealt in had just split the scene with no notice.



Joe asked: 'Whaddya think about becoming a teacher?...'



I became an Adjunct Professor...with only three days to absorb the Sylabus and actually be able to profess anything.



Joe jumped in and energized his colleagues to assist me in every way...I was amazed at the support...The deal became a success after the Dean (or whoever) sneaked into one of my classes and aced whatever I was doing.



For Joe to have such confidence in my ability to become an Adjunct Professor was a milestone...

not only in my life, but in my psyche.



Unfortunately, decades went by...



Then I saw a Joe Haro 'Letter to the Editor' in the Courier-Post'...It was so great...his always-on-the alert warning to us about the evils out there.



I just had to reconnect...I found his phone number and called to salute his missive and agree with him.



The conversation was like there was no yesterday...It was serious, funny and soul-affirming.



Keep The Peace.



TOM MADDEN

