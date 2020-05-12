JOSEPH F. HARO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARO
JOSEPH F.
Age 80, Longtime Resident of Haddonfield.
On Saturday, May 9th, 2020 loved brother, uncle, and friend Joe Haro, passed away from complications due to heart failure. Joe will forever be remembered by his loving sisters Nana Navarro and Dolores Kirkpatrick; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great-nieces/nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother Cris Haro and sister Isabel Gomez.
Joseph grew up in Gary Indiana. After finishing college at Indiana State Teachers College, he came to Philadelphia and earned his Masters of Education from Temple Univ. He was a professor at Camden County College for 30 yrs. Joe was an advocate for the arts. He was a weekend docent at the Philadelphia Museum of the Arts and guide at many Phila. museums. He was an usher at many Phila. theaters and gave architecture tours in the city and Haddonfield. He was passionate about traveling and included museum and architecture tours on his many trips around the world. He was a social butterfly who talked to everyone and has numerous decades long friendships. Joe embraced life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in Haddonfield, NJ when our current circumstances allow for the gathering. To be added to the contact list for details please email to: JoeHaroMemorial@gmail.com. Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES OF HADDONFIELD, NJ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 12, 2020
I was a student and friend will be greatly missed
Brian Cole
Student
May 12, 2020
As a docent and as a tour guide, Joe informed and entertained. His unique style will be missed by many.

Terry M.
May 12, 2020
My heart is heavy at the passing of a wonderful man, Joe Haro. He was flamboyant, inviting and always interesting. I will miss his presence in the world. We have loss a joyful noise. Farewell Joe Haro, our sweet prince.
Karen Parker
May 12, 2020
Joe was a professor of mine during the years of 1968-70 at CCC. He was a fine instructor, with likable personality, & overall good guy. God bless him always, may he always Rest In Peace .
Mike Hancock
May 12, 2020
Family & Friends of Joe Haro -


First of all, Joe is the epitome of many aced attributes - being a good-natured person with concern for his fellow man, decency and just an all-around attitude that exuded joy.

In my scant time with him, there was never a moment of negativity.

I first became aware of Joe via his involvement in trying to better Haddonfield when I served on its Planning Board. He was a regular attendee, who was respected by all, despite the majority's opposition to his views at the time (which I agreed with many times)...but I never knew him as a person at that time.

Fast forward to 1974...I was elected to the Camden County Charter Study Commission, an evaluative study of if and how the county should reorient its archaic system of government.

Joe was appointed to the Commission's Citizen Advisory Board (I still have a newspaper photo of Joe, myself and others at work).

He was exemplary in his contributions, par excellence. He supported every effort of mine to introduce the highest ethical standards in the nation.

We were both deflated and depressed that our goal of progressive change was narrowly defeated...after corruptive bribe attempts and all kinds of shenanigans by the very Party he favored overall transpired.

Time went on...

Joe brought me in on occasion to lecture to his students at Camden County College in the areas of marketing, public relations, writing, political science (and an overall combination of that jazz)
It was great and he grabbed me for free.

One day, when I was running a social services agency, I got a call from Joe...There was an emergency...A business Professor who taught the areas I dealt in had just split the scene with no notice.

Joe asked: 'Whaddya think about becoming a teacher?...'

I became an Adjunct Professor...with only three days to absorb the Sylabus and actually be able to profess anything.

Joe jumped in and energized his colleagues to assist me in every way...I was amazed at the support...The deal became a success after the Dean (or whoever) sneaked into one of my classes and aced whatever I was doing.

For Joe to have such confidence in my ability to become an Adjunct Professor was a milestone...
not only in my life, but in my psyche.

Unfortunately, decades went by...

Then I saw a Joe Haro 'Letter to the Editor' in the Courier-Post'...It was so great...his always-on-the alert warning to us about the evils out there.

I just had to reconnect...I found his phone number and called to salute his missive and agree with him.

The conversation was like there was no yesterday...It was serious, funny and soul-affirming.

Keep The Peace.

TOM MADDEN
Tom Madden
May 11, 2020
Mr. Haro was one of my favorite teachers. He taught me marketing at Camden County and we became friends. He always had great advise and big smile. I will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Christine Meslar
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved