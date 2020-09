on September 24, 2020. He was 77. Brother of Steve (Marguerite), Michael (Linda), Cheryl, the late Ronald, and the late Robert (Dorothy). He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Proud lifetime member of Steamfitters Union Local 420. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday from 9:30 A.M. and a time for sharing at 11 A.M. at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 419 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Int. Lawnview Cem. www.wetzelandson.com