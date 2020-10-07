Age 89, on March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite A. (nee Smith), devoted father of Francis J. (Mary), Bridget (late John) Murdock, Kathleen (Mick) Kopchinski, Joseph K. (Sandra), John J. (Marilyn) and David J. (Susan), grandfather of 19, great grandfather of 13, brother of Salvatore Pultro and Marie Shepard. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, Oct. 10th, 9 to 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. was private. Contributons to above named church would be appreciated. Safety precautions will be implemented. SANNUTTI F.H.



